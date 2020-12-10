Sandra J. Meyer, 70, of Ward Street, passed away December 8, 2020, at her home under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, with her family by her side.
Sandi was born December 15, 1949 in Watertown, daughter of John “Jack” G. and Dorothy A. (Kinnie) Keegan. In 1968, Sandi graduated from Watertown High School and in 1970 graduated from Jefferson Community College with an Associate’s degree in Liberal Arts.
In 1971, Sandi married John J. Condino and together they had three children. Their marriage ended in divorce. In 2002, Sandi married John H. Meyer.
Sandi began her career at the New York Telephone company, which then became AT&T, for 20+ years as an installer of large phone systems. After AT&T, she went on to work at Indian River Central School as a computer lab assistant, retiring in 2012. Sandi also spent a great deal of time in her younger years making beautiful cakes for weddings and other celebrations.
Sandi’s greatest hobby was creating crafts for her friends and family. She would spend hours in her craft room making gifts for the special people in her life. Sandi was best known for her amazing quilts that she made for these people. Her family always looked forward to every Christmas because they would receive gifts from her which they would cherish forever. She found great joy in cooking and trying new recipes, which she did right up until she was too weak to do so.
Her other biggest passion was riding her motorcycle with John. Together they traveled hundreds of miles each summer, exploring all of the beautiful places around the Thousand Island and Adirondack Regions.
Among her survivors are her loving husband John, Watertown, three children and their spouses, Jennifer and Rodger Voss, Watertown, Michael Condino and Jamie Hathaway, Grants Pass, OR, Shawn and Sarene Condino, Brockport and a step-son and his spouse Jordan and Laura Meyer, Chapel Hill, NC; five grandchildren, Sophia, Maya, Noelle, Liam and Clara; three sisters and their spouses, Jan and Albert Mosher, Harrisville, Karen Keegan, Brownville and Kimberly and Cary Howard, Watertown; two sisters-in-law, Dortha F. Coakley, Riverhead, NY and Rebecca and Steve Robertson, Florence, MT as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank her Hospice nurses Anna and Denise for providing Sandi with amazing care during her final days.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, once COVID restrictions have been lifted. The date and time for this will be announced. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
