Gouverneur - Sandra Jane Keller, 79, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at her home, under the care of her family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Funeral services are private with the Green Funeral Home Gouverneur and burial in Spragueville Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced and held in healthier times to honor Sandra.
Sandra was born in Gouverneur, the daughter of Donald and Elizabeth (Kerwin) Gillette.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1961 and attended the Beauarts School of Beauty Culture in Syracuse.
Sandra married Robert Keller on October 26, 1963 at the home of her mother.
She worked as a hairdresser many years, was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church and Gouverneur Senior Citizens, enjoyed playing bingo and watching television, especially figure skating. Sandra also liked dancing, enjoyed a margarita now and then, and was known for her driving a Lincoln Continental.
Sandra is survived by her daughter Kathlene McIntosh and her husband Marty, her grandchildren Tara Nichols and her husband Anthony, Eliza McIntosh, Robert McIntosh and his companion Brandi, and her great grandchildren. She is also survived by her in-laws Eudora Brown, Darlene Hastings, Mary Gillette Fishbech, Gary and Cheryl Keller, several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents Donald and Elizabeth, her husband Robert, her step parents Marlene Gillette and Charles Lortscher, her brother Donald Gillette Jr., her brothers-in-law Richard Brown and John Hastings.
Memorial donations in memory of Sandra are encouraged to the Trinity Episcopal Church.
