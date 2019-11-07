CAPE VINCENT- Sandra L. Payne, 75, of NYS Rt 12E, passed away on Wednesday November 6th, 2019 under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Sandra was born on May 31st, 1944 to the late Gordon and Edna (Radley) O’Brien. Sandra married Aurthur Payne on May 5th, 1962. They had many wonderful years together until Aurthur passed on November 10th, 1998.
Sandra was known for making mittens for every student that attended Cape Vincent Elementary School for many years. She also enjoyed having lunch with her friends.
Sandra is survived by her children: Michael (Barbara) Payne, Lafargeville, NY; Andrew (David Rappold) Payne, Port Richie, FL; and Phillip (Roxanne) Payne, Cape Vincent, NY. She is also survived by her siblings: Brenda Blanchfield, Watervlet, NY; Stanley O’Brien Sr., Goose Creek, SC; Wayne (Cathy) O’Brien, Las Vegas, NV; Daniel (Ellen) O’Brien, Cape Vincent, NY; and Wanda Merchant, Cape Vincent, NY. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Megan, Kyle (Amanda), and Caitlin Payne, along with several nieces and nephews.
Sandra is predeceased by her parents and husband.
Calling hours will be Saturday November 9th, 2019 at 10:00am to 11:30am with a funeral service officiated by Father Ray Diesbourg to follow at Cleveland Funeral Home, 188 Broadway Cape Vincent, NY 13618.
Donations may be made to Hospice Of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.ClevelandFHInc.com.
