WINTHROP – Graveside services for Sandra L. Trimm, 63, a resident of 220 Converse Road, Winthrop, will be held privately for family and friends at the Beech Plains Cemetery in Pierrepont. Mrs. Trimm passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at her home. Sandra is survived by her husband of 24 years, Stephen “Steve”, Winthrop; her three sons, Danny Cook, Warsaw, Indiana; Raymond and Katelynn Trimm, North Lawrence; Thomas and Deanna Trimm, Hopkinton; her four daughters, Victoria “Vikki” Trimm, Mt. Vernon, IL; Martha Molella, Potsdam; Angel Trimm, Norfolk and Jasmine and Jacob Mudge, Winthrop; several beloved grandchildren and one great-grandson, Remington Mudge. Sandra is also survived by her sister, Linda R. Locke Williams, Niles, Michigan. Born in St. Joseph’s, Missouri, on October 26, 1959 to the late Thomas M. and Gloria Daniels Woods, Sandra married Stephen J. Trimm on April 4, 1999. Sandra had strong Christian beliefs and values, and was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed relaxing and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. Sandra also enjoyed reading books, especially novels, sun tanning and gardening. Memorial donations in Sandra’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
Sandra L. Trimm
October 26, 1959 - August 17, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.