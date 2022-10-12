Sandra Lee Griffin, 75, West Plains, Missouri, passed away at 1:00 a.m., Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 7, 1947, at Hanover, New Hampshire, to Harold Sandborn and Mary Angie Little Sandborn. On April 23, 1983, she was married at Lisbon, New York, to Dennis James Griffin, who preceded her in death on April 24, 2022. Before her retirement, Mrs. Griffin was a librarian at Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York. She enjoyed sewing, playing games, shopping and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by one daughter, Shava Norsworthy and husband, Rolan, Peace Valley, Missouri; one step-daughter, Diane Latimer and husband, Jim; five grandchildren, Daniel and wife, Lavri, Amanda and husband, Daniel, Adam and wife, Billie, Meggie and Garrett; one great-grandchild, Paisley; one sister, Dottie Stevenson; one sister-in-law, Mary Sandborn; and several nieces and nephews .
Her parents, husband, one son, Daniel Benson and several brothers and sisters, preceded her in death.
Arrangements under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
