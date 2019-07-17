Funeral services for Sandra Lee Mary Luchetti, age 74, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2019, at Notre Dame Church, Ogdensburg at 10:00am with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 P.M on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Luchetti passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Sandra is survived by her husband, Harry Luchetti of Ogdensburg, NY; her two children; Lorie Richer and her husband Nicholas and Leslie Gangemi and her husband Ryan of Albany; a sister, Karen Sargeant of Florida; six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by two sisters, Emily Howard and Judy Putnam and two brothers, Walter F. Corrice and Alfred Corrice, Jr. Sandra was born on July 23, 1944, in Ogdensburg, NY the daughter of Alfred and Harriett Rushlow Corrice. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1962. Sandra married Harry Louis Luchetti on September 22, 1962, at Notre Dame Church with Msgr. A.D. Charbonneau officiating. Sandra enjoyed collecting dolls and birds. Sandra was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the Ogdensburg City Women’s Club. Donations may be made in Sandra’s memory to the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Ogdensburg. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
Sandra Lee Mary Luchetti
