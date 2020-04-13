Funeral Services for Sandra M. Gooshaw, age 82, of Ogdensburg, will be held privately on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Frary Funeral Home. Mrs. Gooshaw passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Massena Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Gooshaw, of Massena, James Gooshaw, of Brunswick, OH; John Gooshaw and his wife, JoAnn, of Ogdensburg, and Donna Barr and her husband, Robert, of Brunswick, OH; one granddaughter, Melissa Barr and her husband, Yousef Hamdallah, of Cleveland, OH; a sister, Joyce Blood, of Ogdensburg. She is predeceased by her brother, Wayne Ladouceur, on June 23, 2018 and her husband, Donald F. Gooshaw on June 17, 2007.
Sandra was born on September 4, 1937 in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of James and Margaret Tyo Ladouceur. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1955. Sandra married Donald Gooshaw on August 18, 1956 at Notre Dame Church with Msgr. A. Charbonneau presiding. She first worked at Newberry’s Department Store later joining the New York Telephone Company as an operator. While she was raising her children, she worked for Friendly Home and House of Lloyd as a Product Demonstrator.
She enjoyed sewing, shopping, lunches with her High School classmates and travelling to Ohio to visit her granddaughter and family. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Lady’s Auxiliary, the Women’s City Club, Red Hatters, and the AMVETS Lady’s Auxiliary. She was known for her generous heart and giving ways volunteering for many noble causes.
Donations in her memory may be made to Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center, 330 Ford St - B5, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or the Salvation Army, 401 Franklin St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.