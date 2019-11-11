Sandra Mary (Roth) Andre April 12, 1943 – October 23, 2019 New Hartford - Sandra Mary (Roth) Andre passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019, with her loving family by her side.Sandra was born on April 12, 1943 in Lowville, NY to Flora Nancy (Miller) Roth and John William Roth. She attended Lowville Academy, graduating in 1961. She then attended Erie County Technical Institute, earning a degree in Applied Science in 1963. Sandra worked for over 25 years as a dental hygienist, most recently for Dr. Zogby and Dr. Passalacqua on Oxford Road in New Hartford.On March 23, 1968 Sandra and Gene C. Andre were united in marriage at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lowville, a unity which lasted 49 years.Sandra is predeceased by her husband Gene and her brothers John and Don. She is survived by four sons, three daughters-in-law, and one daughter, Thomas Andre and Paula Wiita, Rodney and Margaret Andre, Daniel and Sue Andre, Mark Andre, Renee Andre. Sandra also has six grandchildren, Madeline, Michael, Evan, Katie, Nicholas, and Josh. Sandra valued her close relationships with her nieces and nephews, along with their families.Sandra was a very outgoing person which everyone loved. She enjoyed hosting the annual Boilermaker Party for her large extended family. She loved quilting and was a member of the Mohawk Valley Quilting Club. She will be deeply missed.Her Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Monday, October 28, from St. Thomas Church, New Hartford. Interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan, NY, followed. Visitation was Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Sandra’s memory to St. Thomas Church or the New Hartford Fire Department. Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
