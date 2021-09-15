COLTON— Arrangements for Sandra P. Snyder, 77, a resident of 25 Foley Lane, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Snyder passed away early Wednesday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Sandra P. Snyder.
Sandra P. Snyder
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.