COLTON – Services for Sandra R. Davis, 77, a resident of 118 West Higley Camp Road, Colton, will be held at a later date to be announced. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton. Sandra is survived by her husband of 46 years, Charles, Colton; a son, Christopher and Penney Champney, Palmer, AK; a daughter, Susan and Richard Merchant, Delanson, NY; two grandsons, Benjamin Aldrich, Richmond, RI and Ryan and Christen Aldrich and three great-grandchildren, Bakersfield, CA; step-grandchildren Kristian and Claire Merchant, Anna Merchant and Grace Merchant; step-children Stephen Davis, Parishville and Pota Davis, Potsdam and Anne Porter, Georgetown, TX; step-grandchildren Stephen Davis II, Lia Davis, Laura Porter and David Porter; three brothers, James and Ellen Remington, Castorland, NY; Barry and Judy Remington, Valdese, NC; Brian and Lori Remington, Colton, NY; two sisters, Sonja Remington, Florida City, FL and Sally and Rex Spicer, Colton, NY, as well as several nieces and nephews. Sandra was pre-deceased by her parents and a sister, Sherry Sanchez.
Born in Potsdam, NY on November 18, 1944 to the late Doyle and Mildred Brown Remington, she graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School and attended SUNY Potsdam. She married Charles E. Davis on July 8, 1976. Sandra worked for several years at Kinney Drugs in Potsdam. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, crafting and was a dedicated volunteer firefighter and EMT for the Colton Rescue Squad. An avid reader, ardent gardener, animal-lover and advocate, above all Sandra was an adoring grandmother, and loving mother and wife. Memorial donations in Sandra’s memory can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Sandra R. Davis.
