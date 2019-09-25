Sandra R. Kirkby Hathaway, 77, of 22406 Riverbend Drive East, Watertown, passed away after a short battle with cancer on September 22, 2019 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Born on September 28, 1941 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Raymond Shorkey Sr. and Margaret Monroe Shorkey. Sandra was a member of the first graduating class from Indian River High School in 1959. Following school, she worked at the Watertown DMV for many years and then was a medical coder at OBGYN Associates of NNY in Watertown, where she retired after more than 20 years.
She married Philip E. Timerman at the LaFargeville Lutheran Church in 1960. Mr. Timerman was an auto mechanic for NY Telephone Co., he passed away in 1996. She married James Kirkby on New Year’s Eve at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brownville in
1998. James was a supervisor for Jefferson County Highway Department, who passed away in 2004. She and Ralph Hathaway Jr. of
Watertown have been companions for the past seven years. Ralph is retired from Bette & Cringe Construction. The couple married on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Samaritan Medical Center where she had been a patient, surrounded by family, friends and hospital staff. Sandra loved horses and horseback riding, she spent many years traveling with her family and horses to enjoy the various trails in northern New York.
Sandra enjoyed her gardens and loved to host gatherings, making wonderful meals for family and friends. In recent years she enjoyed visiting with Ralph’s loving family and traveling with him across the US and abroad. She especially enjoyed shopping with her sister and daughters, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and having quality time with her son and her many girlfriends. Among her survivors are her husband, Ralph T. Hathaway Jr., Watertown, her three children and their spouses, Dale P. and Roni Timerman, Evans Mills, Lynette R. and Ken Avery, Liverpool, Suanne M. and Daniel Slate, Evans Mills, and three stepsons, Jeffery and JoAnne Kirkby, Evans Mills, Marc Hathaway, Denver, Colorado, and John Hathaway, Ellisburg. In addition, she had ten grandchildren, Autumn (Chris) Thompson, Brooks Timerman and his fiancé Amber Murphy, Austin Timerman, Tyler Slate, Marrissa (Christopher) Peters, Parker Slate, Jason (Shelly) Avery, DJ Kirby, Alex Kirkby and Austin Hathaway. Sandra was also blessed with nine great grandchildren, Ayden, Kaydence, Brooklyn, Daler, Gavyn, Ashton, Camryn,
Ryan, and Lucas. She leaves behind her sister, Rosanne Sorensen, Rodman, her lifelong friends Rita and Adrian Flath, Evans Mills, and their daughter Lori (Jeff) Cook, Philadelphia, a brother-in-law David (Sharon) Timerman, Lafargeville, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, Raymond Shorkey Jr. and a sister, Elaine Hibbard.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the love, compassion and support from the Samaritan Medical Center 4th floor staff, the Foundations and Marketing departments and Dr. Tran. Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 27 at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St, Watertown. A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 28 at Holy Family Church. Burial will take place in the Evans Mills Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent, in Sandra’s honor, to the Jefferson County SPCA,
25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601 or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. To leave a special message for the family, please sign the guestbook at www.hartandbrucefh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.