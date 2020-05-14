MASSENA – Sandra S. Bouchard, 81, a longtime resident of State Route 420, unexpectedly passed away early Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
Sandra was born June 1, 1938 in Ogdensburg, the daughter of the late Edmund and Helen (Marshall) Sargent. She was a 1956 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Ogdensburg. On November 23, 1957, she married the love of her life, James F. Bouchard at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. White, officiating.
Sandra first worked as a bank teller at Ogdensburg Trust Company for many years before moving to Massena, where she worked for a few years at Massena Savings and Loan. Most importantly, she was a devoted and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Sandra was a longtime communicant of the Church of the Sacred Heart and enjoyed doing ceramics, reading, and was very thoughtful in sending cards to her many friends and family. She cherished and shared the memories she made throughout her life with others
Sandra is survived by her loving husband, James; her children, Michael Bouchard of Massena; twin daughters, Marlene and Chad LaDuke of Rochester and Maureen and Anthony Carioggia of Syracuse; her grandchildren, Brett Michael and James Peter Bouchard, Josephine Sargent and Julianna Backus LaDuke; and Evan Carioggia; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth McEwen and Jacqueline Vernsey.
Due to the restrictions of the current health crisis, services will be held privately with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Norfolk Rescue Squad.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, condolence, and photos on her memory wall at www.donaldsonfh.com and sign her virtual register book at: Registry for Sandra Bouchard
