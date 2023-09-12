GLENFIELD – It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Sandra S. Lyndaker, 54, of Wetmore Road, on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital in Rochester, NY, as a result of complications following the removal of a brain tumor. Calling hours were held from 2:00 to 6:00 PM on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. in Lowville. The funeral service was at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at First Mennonite Church in New Bremen with Pastor Ed Steckly, brother, officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lowville Academy and Central School, 7668 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367, with a notation for the Sandra S. Lyndaker Memorial Scholarship Fund. A complete obituary will follow. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
September 1, 2023
