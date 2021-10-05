COLTON—A Celebration of Life gathering for Sandy Doyle Snyder, a resident of Colton, will be held at the family camp at 45 Fuhr Road, Colton on Saturday, October 9, 2021, starting at 1 p.m. Please join the family for a luncheon and sharing memories. Sandy passed away on September 15, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Sandy Doyle Snyder.
Sandy Doyle Snyder
