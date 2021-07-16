NORFOLK – Arrangements for Sara H. Hayes, 88, a resident of the Seneca Nursing Home, Waterloo, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home In Norfolk. Mrs. Hayes passed away Friday at the Seneca Nursing Home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Sara H. Hayes.
