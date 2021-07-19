NORFOLK – A Mass of Christian Burial for Sara H. Hayes, 88, a resident of the Seneca Nursing Home and formerly of Norfolk, will be held on Wednesday , July 21, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Burial will follow in the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk. Sara passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Seneca Nursing Home with family at her side. Sara is survived by a son, Daniel and Lori Hayes, Potsdam; her two daughters, Christie and Mark Hylwa, Seneca Falls; Celia and Joseph Antonic, Utica; her four beloved grandchildren; Ian and Sara Hayes; Chelsea and Douglas Shoemaker; Sara and Christopher Deufel and Lynn and Matthew Sterchak and her two great-grandchildren, Jane Deufel and Dominic Shoemaker. Sara was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband John, a brother James and an infant sister, Lois.
Born in Norfolk, NY on December 18, 1932 to the late Robert J. and Mildred Johnson Hill, she graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School in 1953 as well as the House of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing in 1953. She was employed for many years in the office of Dr. Thomas Purdue in Massena, then as school nurse at Norwood-Norfolk Central, where she worked for several years until she retired in 1988. She was a communicant and lector of the Church of the Visitation and former member of the Pastoral Council. Sara was also a 12 year member of the Board of Trustees of the Norfolk Hepburn Library as well as a member of the Fortnightly Club. In her free time, Sara enjoyed reading, quilting and spending time with her family and friends. Memorial donations in Sara’s memory can be made to the Church of the Visitation Cemetery fund or to the Norfolk Hepburn Library and memories and condolences can be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Sara H. Hayes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.