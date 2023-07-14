Sara “Sally” Ellis Forsythe, 88, of Canton died Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A graveside service will be held privately for her family in Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Brett Johnson of Canton U.M. Church officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to Potsdam Humane Society or Alzheimer’s Association. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
Sara “Sally” Ellis Forsythe
July 11, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.