POTSDAM — Sarah Ann Kingston, 72, a lifelong resident of the Village, unexpectedly passed away early Thursday morning, February 27, 2020 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
Ann was born July 6, 1947 in Massena, the daughter of the late Allison Adelbert “A.A.” and Rebah C. (Hazelton) Kingston. She attended Potsdam Central Schools, where she graduated in 1968. She later attended Morrisonville Community College.
Ann worked as a waitress at the Treadway Inn, later becoming the Best Western University Inn in Canton. She had a great love for all animals and enjoyed working with horses when she was younger. Ann also enjoyed shopping.
Ann is survived by cousins and several dear friends and caregivers.
Friends may call Tuesday from 2-4:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where a funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM with Rev. Pat Lennox, officiating. Burial will be in the spring in Fairview Cemetery, Brasher Falls.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.