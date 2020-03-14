Sarah B. “Sally” Palumbo, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Cape Vincent on December 13, 1926, Sally was the daughter of William J. and Mary E. Barnes Flynn. In 1927, the family moved to Watertown, where Sally lived for the remainder of her life—most of her years being spent at her home on Flower Avenue East.
Sally was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. On June 25, 1949 she married the love of her life, Bernard E. “Bernie” Palumbo at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. J. A. Francoeur officiating. Sally and Bernie were predeceased by a son, Thomas B., who died at birth on October 31, 1952. Bernie died on April 9, 1987, and we are certain he and Sally are beyond overjoyed to be reunited after many long years apart.
In her early years, Sally worked at the family business, Crystal Springs Water in Watertown. She then was employed by New York Telephone Co., and when her children were in school, she worked in food service at Holy Family School. Sally enjoyed a close relationship with our Lord and was a communicant at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. She was also a member of the Sacred Heart Foundation and the Niagara Mohawk Retirees.
Sally took great pride in her home and the family cottage in Three Mile Bay; spending countless hours gardening, doing yard work and cleaning in an effort to keep them looking as pristine as possible. Even in her final days, one of her parting pearls of wisdom to her loved ones was to “keep a clean home.”
Above all else though, Sally’s greatest joy in life was her family and the time she spent with them. Simply put, her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and their families were her world. Her loved ones will always treasure how Sally—also known as “Nana”—was there for everything, from sporting events to graduations and of course, family parties, right up until her passing. We will miss her sense of humor, genuine interest in all that was going on in our lives, mischievous ways, honesty, beautiful smile and of course, the endless amount of love she had for all of us.
Sally is survived by her three children, John W. “Jack” Palumbo and wife Christine, Clayton, Judy P. Compo and husband Thomas G., Alexandria Bay, and Janet M. Prevost and husband Edward R., Watertown; six grandchildren, Robert J. England and wife Robin, Jennifer S. Ashcraft and husband Travis, Sarah V. Compo and fiancé Paul Pierce, Ann C. Bedard and husband Thomas, Edward B. Prevost and wife Amelia and Tyler P. Prevost and fiancée Allison Cavallario; six great-grandchildren—Kaya V. England, Lilah R. England, Annabella R. Ashcraft, John T. Bedard, Bodhi R. Prevost and Thomas C. Bedard; sister in-law Mary E. Flynn Watertown—who Sally thought of as a sister—and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband and son, Sally was predeceased by her three brothers, James F., John, and William J. Flynn, Jr. and four sisters, Virginia F. Flynn, M. Catherine Stiegelbauer, Margaret F. Henry, and Agnes E. Keegan.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 17th—St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday Sally always looked forward to—from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. in Watertown. Those who are feeling ill are asked not to attend due to current public health concerns.
On Wednesday, March 18th, a prayer service will be held at the funeral home at 10:15 AM, followed by a funeral mass to be celebrated at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 West Lynde Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to Sally’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.