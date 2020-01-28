Sarah Jane Riley, Watertown, passed away Sunday, January 26th at her residence where she was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 77 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Sarah Jane Riley
