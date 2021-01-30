Sarah Kathryn Hirschey (Sally) passed away peacefully on December 10, 2020. Sally was the beloved wife of Urban Hirschey for over fifty-five years. She was the loving mother to Ann, Mark, Jonathan and Tyler and is the proud Nana/Grandma/Mormor of ten beautiful grandchildren whom she adored. She is predeceased by her twin sister Ann and survived by her brother Bill.
Sally was born December 12, 1939 in St. Louis, MO to Elizabeth and Herbert Hopkins, an identical twin to her beloved sister Ann. She received her teaching degree from Miami of Ohio in 1961. During college she studied a year in Aix-en-Provence, France, becoming fluent in French and sparking a life-long interest in France and the French culture. After college she moved to Grosse Pointe, MI, where she helped pioneer the introduction of foreign language into primary education. There she met Urban, who swept her off her feet in 1963 and ushered her to the small town of Carthage, NY so he could join the family business. In a letter Urban wrote to his brother at the time, “there would be no fooling around anymore, this high-class woman will keep me in check.” She raised her family of four children and spent 40 years in Carthage, also serving as a much loved elementary (5th grade) and French teacher. She enjoyed traveling to exotic and adventurous places (even venturing to Timbuktu), but also took regular trips to France where she visited dear friends. A Christmas card from ten years ago, when she was over 70, surprised her friends and family with a picture of her skydiving in New Zealand!
In 2002 Sally and Urban built their dream home in Cape Vincent on the shores of Lake Ontario. She was a committed member of the community, and offered her time as a volunteer for numerous organizations and community activities such as the Cape Vincent Improvement League, the Cape Vincent Arts Council, and the Ontario Bay Initiative. In 2014, Sally was recognized as Cape Vincent’s Citizen of the Year for her tireless contributions to the community.
Sally was devoted to her family, her faith, and her community. She opened her home to family and friends, exchange students from around the world, young pianists who traveled to Cape Vincent for the annual Chopin competition, and countless groups and organizations for fundraisers and events. Wherever she lived, she was actively involved in her churches. Fiercely independent, Sally demonstrated that with enough grit and willpower, anything could be overcome.
Sally was cherished by all who knew her and will be remembered for her style and grace, her infectious smile, her spirit, and her sense of adventure.
The family is planning a celebration of life in northern New York once the pandemic subsides. In lieu of flowers, Sally’s family asks that donations be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation or a charity of your choice.
To send on-line condolences, please go to: https://bradleyfuneralhomes.com/sarah-kathryn-hirschey-sally/
