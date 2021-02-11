POTSDAM - Sarah Stone, 95, a longtime resident of Potsdam, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Royston Health and Rehabilitation Center in Georgia.
Services will be held in the spring under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.