Canton - Sarah Van de Water was born June 21, 1914 in Hyde Park, NY and died May 18, 2022 at United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Sarah was a graduate of Albany College and Rutgers University. She taught school for many years and was very active in her church and community. Sarah was always ready to help anyone in need.
She is predeceased by her husband, John Van de Water and her son, Peter Van de Water.
Surviving are three children, daughter Jean (Hugh) Williams, son John G. (Nancy) Van de Water and son Gordon (Jill) Van de Water. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Becky Van de Water, 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Sarah will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves us with remarkable memories.
In lieu of flowers or monetary donations, Sarah wishes that we each do a special act of kindness.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
