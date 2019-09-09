MASSENA – Saundra L. Adams, 70, of Grassmere Terrace, peacefully and unexpectedly passed away in her sleep early Sunday morning, September 8, 2019 at Elderwood Senior Care in Lake Placid.
Saundra was born April 10, 1949 in Massena, the daughter of the late Howard H. and Vivian (Gurrola) Farmer and was a graduate of Massena High School. On April 27, 2000, she married Robert G. Adams at their home in Hopkinton with Justice Donald Tebo, officiating. He predeceased her on July 6, 2013.
Saundra was a long-standing member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. She enjoyed planning and hosting member gatherings and socializing within her community. She loved spending the evenings having coffee at the local coffee shop with her friends and siblings and returning to her apartment to cuddle with her beloved cat “Ms. Kitty.”
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Angelo DiBernardo and their son, Jaxston, all of North Bangor; her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Richard Goolden of Massena; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Carol Farmer of Bedford, Indiana and Steven and Nancy Farmer of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Troy Blanchard; a sister, Deborah Farmer; and a brother, Joel Farmer.
As per her wishes, there will be no services. Burial will we at the convenience of the family in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.