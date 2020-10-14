Scheryl Diane Adams, 68, of Clarksville TN, has come to rest and found her eternal peace on 09/29/2020. Born on October 31, 1951 to Alfred and Billie Jean Wettig in Albany, NY. Scheryl earned a Bachelor of Arts in Archeology from SUNY Albany. Soon after graduation she became a Candy Striper at a local facility where she discovered her true passion of assisting individuals back to health and devoted her life to this. She enrolled in a nursing program and in 1979 graduated from Syracuse University with her BSN degree. During this time she found the love of her life, Leland Adams from Mexico, NY. They married on April 3,1976. Scheryl worked at Oswego Hospital for 15 years before she became a school nurse at Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square, NY.
Scheryl was a devoted mother to her two daughters. She was a loving mother who was selfless and instilled in her children the importance of dreams, motivation and compassion. Anyone who knew Scheryl would say she had a free independent spirit that would always keep her on the go.
Survivors include her mother, Billie Jean Wettig (91), daughters Sarah Adams-Speyer of Woodlawn, TN and Brittany Olofsson of Crystal River, FL. Grandson- Wyatt Speyer and grand-daughters Emery Olofsson, Evelyn Speyer, and Heidi Speyer.
“There are no goodbyes for us, wherever you are, you will always be in my heart” - Mahatma Gandhi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.