Scott A. Summers passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 20th at his home. He was 55 years old. Among his survivors are his 2 daughters Amanda and Elizabeth. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Scott A. Summers
