ADAMS CENTER — Scott D. Johnson, 62, Adams Center, passed peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse on Friday September 27th, 2019 with his loving wife Racheal by his side.
The funeral mass will be 10 am Tuesday, October 1st at St. Patrick’s Church, Watertown with Rev. Chris Looby officiating. Burial will follow in the Ellisburg Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday September 30th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville from 2pm – 4 pm and 7 pm – 9 pm.
Scott is survived by his wife Racheal; one brother Jeffery; two daughters Tegan (Paolo) Galvez and Shannon (Roger) Hildreth; two step-children Patrick Roberts and Amanda (Jared) Kenyon; Uncle Michael (Faith) Stevens; Aunts Carol and Joanne; Mother-in-law Elizabeth Reese; Father-in-law Barry Ayles; two nephews and 9 grandchildren.
Scott was born April 20, 1957, a son to the late Douglas and Mary Stevens Johnson. He graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 1975. Following his graduation, Scott served for two years in the US Air Force. Scott ended his working career with Frito Lay after 25 plus years with the company.
He married Racheal Ayles on November 3rd, 2007.
Scott enjoyed his favorite sports teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Scott was a high school basketball referee for many years. He was an avid reader and enjoyed playing golf. Scott adored his wife Racheal and received great joy from spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Scott was very grateful to have the love and care from Sandra Haight and her gentleman Pug “Honey” and Racheal’s aunt Linda Davis.
Memorial contributions may be made in Scott’s name to the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box 126, Adams, NY 13605.
On line condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
