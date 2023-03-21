Gouverneur - A memorial service for Scott Hay will be held on Saturday, March 25 at 11 am at the Gouverneur First Presbyterian Church. Calling hours will be 10-11 am, previous to the service. Scott, 72, passed away on March 2nd at his home in Florida.
Scott Hay
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.