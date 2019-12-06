Scott L. Benson, 49, of 317 S. Washington St., Carthage died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at SUNY Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Scott was born June 27, 1970 in Watertown, the son of Vern and Cathy (Huston) Benson. He was passionate about sports and he excelled being a athlete playing football, baseball and basketball at Carthage Central High School, graduating in 1988. He married Tara L. Hosler on March 16, 1996 at the Carthage United Methodist Church. He worked for over 20 years for Gamble’s Distributors in Carthage, was the Park Director for the Village of Carthage and was currently working as a bus driver for the Carthage Central School District. In addition to bus driving, he worked part-time for NAPA in West Carthage.
Scott is a member and Past Chief of the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department, a former member of the Elks Lodge and a longtime Pop Warner coach for Lowville and Carthage. He loved NASCAR and rooting for the NY Yankees, NY Giants and the Syracuse Orangemen. He enjoyed going to hunting camp and especially spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife: Tara L. Benson of Carthage, a daughter: Courtney A. Benson, a student at St. Lawrence University in Canton, his parents Vern and Cathy Benson of Carthage; a sister: Mrs. Fred (Stacey) Lawton of Lowville, sister-in-law, Mrs. Bill (Jamie) Steria of Lowville; brother-in-law, David Hosler of Beaver Falls, mother and father-in-law, Wendy and David Hosler of Lowville and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A daughter, Mykayla Lynn Benson, died on June 12, 2010.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, December 9 at the Carthage United Methodist Church with Rev. Lori Hickey officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage. Calling hours will be Sunday, December 8 from 1-5 pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Carthage Fire Department, 685 S. James St. Carthage, NY 13619.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
