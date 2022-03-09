Scott Lee Daniels, 41, of Clarksville, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Morrilton. He was born September 22, 1980, in Gouverneur, New York, to Gary Lee and Marietta J. Lincoln Daniels. Scott was devoted to his family and his country. He served seven years in the Air Force, retiring in 2005. Scott enjoyed traveling and being outdoors, especially gathered around bonfires with his family. He was also fond of fast cars.
Scott is survived by his loving wife Ariane Georgianne Daniels; his mother, Marietta J. Daniels; one brother, Matthew Luke Daniels and wife Jessica Lee; one niece, Amber Lee Daniels; six aunts, Phyllis Stevenson, Evelyn Robinson, Barbara Lincoln, Nancy Page, Sharon Daniels, and Gail Daniels; five uncles, Steven Robinson, Melvin Lincoln, Milford “Sonny” Lincoln, Jamie LaPage, and Keith Daniels; and many other family and friends.
A graveside inurnment will be at a later date at Fort Smith National Cemetery.
Arrangements with Roller-Cox Funeral Home. Online guestbook and obituary at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clarksville
