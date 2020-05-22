LOUSIVILLE – With heavy hearts the family of Scott P. Brainard, 57, announces his passing on Wednesday (May 13, 2020). Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
Born April 22, 1963 in Massena the son of the late John & Harriet (Donaldson) Brainard. He graduated from Massena Central High School in 1983. Scott worked many years in construction excelling and becoming a very skilled and talented dry-waller. He had a genuine love for his family and his dogs. At one time he owned his own stock car and found a thrill and joy racing at Frogtown, along side of his father and brother. He boxed competitively in Canada and was very successful and won awards. Scott traveled to Hannibal frequently where he enjoyed holidays, home cooked meals and quality time with family. He loved to reminisce with his daughter Ashlee about the good ol days when they went hiking, on bike rides, and camping trips together. Scott spent a lot of time over the years encouraging his grandson Michael’s love for wrestling and football. He was one of Michael’s biggest fans and strongest supporters. Scott always took time to play catch, go fishing, and spending time with each other.
Scott’s genuine love for his family and friends will be dearly missed, however never forgotten.
Treasured memories will be forever in the hearts of his wife Jackie Brainard who even though apart they continued to care for each other and remain friends, her daughters Ashlee (Mike) Hanavan of Hannibal, NY, Jennifer Brown and her companion Adam Thompson of Massena and Brandy Wright of Farmington, NY. His grandchildren Michael, Kirsten, Skyler, Kloe, Hailey, Aden, Taylor, Carriannah, Annabelle, and Eli.
He is also survived by his siblings Duane Brainard, Jeff Brainard, Randy Brainard, Wanda (Thomas) Love, Donna (Timothy) King and Lori (Michael) Bradish, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents Scott is predeceased by a sister Maggie, two brothers Keith and Ricky, as well as a step-mother Sylvia.
However grateful in lieu of floral offerings please consider a memorial contribution to the Massena Humane Society.
Due to the current health care regulations services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be shared at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com
