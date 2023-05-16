Sean M. Scanlon, 47, Adams, New York, died unexpectedly at his home May 13, 2023. Sean was born on May 27, 1975, in Evansville, IN, son of Richard and Kathleen (Capin) Scanlon. He graduated from Southridge High School, Huntingburg IN, in 1993. After high school, on July 3, 1993, Sean enlisted in the United States Army, making it a life time career, and was honorably discharged on January 13, 2001. He entered the US Army Reserves on October 16, 2002 until 2016 at which time he was called back to active duty for Enduring Freedom. Sean received many metals during his time serving our country. He retired from the Army Reserves in 2019 as Sergeant First Class. Sean worked as a Military Pay Tech for the Department of the Army, at Fort Drum, New York. Sean married Loralee Bisig on June 12, 2010, in Adams, NY. Calling hours will be Saturday from 12 noon– 2:00 PM, May 20, 2023, at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc., followed by a military funeral service at 2pm with military honors at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com Per Sean’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. for funeral expenses
Sean M. Scanlon
May 27, 1975 - May 13, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.