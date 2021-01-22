Sean Paul Amyot, 33 years of age and beloved father, husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew cousin and friend, passed on away Saturday, January 16th 2021.
He was born on February 20, 1987 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. Sean lived life to the fullest, beginning with his childhood. He spent a lot of time roaming the streets of Ellisburg on his bike, skateboard and rollerblades. He played a lot of basketball and loved going sledding at the local ball park and spent a lot of time down at the creek, skipping rocks, swimming and throwing the biggest ones he could find into the water. Almost every Sunday, his family went to his grandparents’ house to spend time with family. Sean, his sister and cousins would be on the sledding hill in the winter and in the pool in the summer. Raiding the upright freezer loaded with Schwann’s treats was always a must. He loved sports from a young age and played Eastern Shore League soccer, T-Ball, Farm League and Little League. He was a cub scout and received his arrow of light award.
He graduated from Belleville Henderson Central School in 2005. As a proud panther, he played basketball, baseball and soccer throughout middle and high school. He found a deep passion for soccer and exceled as a goalie. He was a percussionist in the school band and marching band. He continued to spend a lot of time playing drums and even learned how to play guitar. He was previously in a couple of bands and had weekly jam sessions in his parents’ barn up until his passing.
In 2008, Sean enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and worked in food service. He completed boot camp in Paris Island, South Carolina. This is where he met the love of his life, Nicole. They were married on August 3, 2013. He was discharged in 2011 with the rank of Lance Corporal. He lived in North Carolina and New Jersey prior to settling in Northern New York. He served with the Air Force National Guard in food service. In the spring of 2020, he was assigned to New York City to assist with pandemic relief efforts. His most recent orders were at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. He was very prideful of being a military service member and serving his country.
He worked as a cook at several local restaurants and is well-known in the area for this. He was quite the comedian and loved entertaining others with his effortless wittiness and the corniest jokes you could ever imagine. Music was a big part of his life and he enjoyed going to live shows. His role model was Neil Peart from the band RUSH. He was an amazing ping pong player and when playing in his parents’ barn it was called Barn Ping Pong or BPP. His BPP name was The Professor. His golf game wasn’t too shabby either. He had a green thumb and loved caring and harvesting his vegetables and herbs. Stephen King was his favorite author and Zelda was most recently his favorite video game. He loved scary movies and his all-time favorite show was The Office. His three children were his pride and joy and he will forever live through them. Sean brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around him with his larger than life personality and is going to be deeply missed by so many.
Sean leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife Nicole, three children: Elizabeth (10), Sean (9) and Isabelle (5), father and mother, Andrew and Diana Amyot, Ellisburg, sister Andrea Amyot (Nathan Nadelen), Watertown, grandmother Margaret Amyot, Redwood, mother-in-law Tina Schaller, brother-in-law Michael Schaller and sister-in-law Mary Daywalt (Dale Daywalt), all from New Jersey and brother-in-law Thomas Schaller, North Dakota along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind his pet cat Snape which he spoiled rotten.
He is predeceased by his grandfather Frederick Elmer, grandmother Rose Elmer, grandfather Paul Amyot and father-in-law Thomas Schaller.
Donations may be made to the Nicole Amyot account at any Northern Federal Credit Union facility for Sean and Nicole’s children’s education. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
