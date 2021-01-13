Sedrick C. Mitchell “Mitch”, 69, of Sackets Harbor, NY passed away on 7 Jan 2021 from complications related to Covid.
He was born October 6th, 1951 in Lumberton, Mississippi to Major Coleman and Doris Mitchell.
He enlisted in the U.S Army in 1972 and proudly served his country for 26 years. Many of those years were spent stationed overseas in Germany where he also met his wife, Theresa, with whom he shared nearly 30 years of his life. He retired as a Command Sergeant Major and went on to spend ten more years working Civil Service with the US Government.
Sedrick was an accomplished man. He was an exceptional husband, father, brother and friend and was respected and beloved by all those who had the privilege of knowing him.
Throughout his life, Sedrick had many passions at which he excelled. To name a few, he was an avid Harley Davidson Motorcycle rider and enthusiast, and an excellent photographer and writer. These interests connected him with a great many people, all who will say that he was a natural leader who always looked out for others. He truly saw the best in others and wanted to see everyone succeed.
In his later years, he spent a lot of time on his John Deere tractors. He could often be found in his garage working on them or out riding around and maintaining the property. He was a hardworking man, right until the end.
He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched for the better. He was a valued mentor, a beloved husband, father and a loyal friend.
Sedrick believed in living life to the fullest; in helping others and always finding the time to stop and talk with someone. To all his brothers in the motorcycle group; play some Blues on the open road in his honor and remember to live by his motto, “Ride hard! You can rest later!” Rest in peace, Sedrick.
Sedrick is survived by his wife, Theresa, his children Shanequa Colón, Coleman Mitchell, Clayton Mitchell, Vanessa Dixon, Sedrick Mitchell Jr., Marlon Mitchell, Conshetta Hopson; and his siblings, Charles Cooley, Claude Mitchell, Larry Mitchell, Nevell Mitchell, Lawrence Baker, Alma Clay, Linda Blackman and many grandchildren.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.