SOUTH COLTON— Funeral services for Selena A. Swinyer, 45, a resident of Snell Road, South Colton, will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 5 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene in Potsdam with Pastor Bud Leech and Selena’s uncle, Dale Robar presiding. Burial will be held in the Stark Cemetery at a later date. Selena passed away at her home on September 20, 2022 after a long battle with stage 4 liver disease. Selena is survived by her mother, Sandra Robar; her brother, Phillip E. Swinyer Jr.; a sister, Krystal Sharpe; a nephew, Kayden Sharpe and her grandmother, Dorothy Gardner. She was also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Born in Bell County, Texas on June 12, 1977 to Phillip E. and Sandra Robar Swinyer Sr., she later moved to South Colton and graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School and became a member of U.S. Army, stationed in Fort Lenard, MO. She worked at St. Lawrence University and most recently, SUNY Canton in food service. Selena loved to paint, be outdoors and spend time with her beloved dog Laney. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
