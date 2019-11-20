MASSENA – Serena C. McDonald-Carr, 98, a longtime resident of North Racquette River Road, passed away Monday afternoon, November 18, 2019 at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Syracuse, where she had been a resident since 2015.
Serena was born April 25, 1921 in Parishville, the daughter of the late Earl and Gladys (Hayden) Copeland. She was raised in Parishville, where she graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School in 1939. On October 10, 1940, she married Clifford A. McDonald at the Presbyterian Manse in Canton with Rev. John Erickson, officiating. He predeceased her on February 8, 1985. She later met and married Wendell M. Carr at the First United Methodist Church on December 20, 1994. Wendell predeceased her on March 5, 2006.
Serena was a very active member of the Nihanawate Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, serving as the Regent for two terms and was also a Past Matron of the Beukendaal Chapter Order of the Eastern Star in Scotia. When her daughter was younger, she served as a Girl Scout Leader and throughout her life, she was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church. An avid lover of the outdoors, she enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Township 19 and Stag Hunting Clubs.
Serena is survived by her daughter, Diane Warfield of Massena; her step-children, Robert, Marilyn, Kay, Pamela, and Mary; her niece, Kay Mennitt of Raleigh, NC and her children, Stuart and Lillie along with their families.
In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was predeceased by her sister, Shirley Gardner on December 21, 1969; and her son-in-law, James Warfield on November 1, 2014.
At her request, services will be held privately at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena with Brendon Hardy, officiating. Burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Parishville.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations in her memory to Grace United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
