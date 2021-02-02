Sergeant Ryan G. Mason, 36, of El Paso, TX, (formerly of Carthage, NY) was called home on January 28, 2021; after his courageous battle with esophageal cancer, a condition that was service connected to military related toxic exposures.
SGT Mason was a true-life hero, and he was nothing short of extraordinary. Although his journey here on Earth was short, he accomplished so much.
Upon completing Augustinian Academy and Carthage Central, he joined the Army in 2001 at the age of 17, he was deployed with his Patriot Missile Unit A 2/43 out of Ft. Bliss, TX to Iraq. He later re-enlisted and served a tour of duty in the Republic of Korea. While in the military he quickly climbed rank and became a decorated soldier. It was always important to Ryan to strive and achieve and to always be his best self.
SGT Mason left the military in 2009 and found his civilian path in cyber security. Ryan obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix in Business Administration and Cyber Security. He achieved many awards of recognition and a number of professional certifications within the industry. He obtained the highest security clearance that one could have. He was a head of his department, briefing Generals’ and Colonels’ on a daily basis.
In his personal life, Ryan was a shy and reserved man, but when he spoke you listened as you knew he had something special to share. Ryan was always extending a hand to help others and never asking for anything in return. He greeted everyone with a smile, befriending complete strangers. He was a true light and inspiration to many. He believed in living life to the fullest and cherishing each and every moment.
In 2006, Ryan married the love of his life.
Ryan and his family enjoyed traveling and living in new places around the world.
Ryan’s main joy and happiness was family. When Ryan was diagnosed in 2019, he was given 3 months as the cancer had spread. It was so important to Ryan to fight for more time with his precious family and that he did. He fought each and every day for more time to make more memories.
He is proceeded in death by his father Larry M. Mason; Maternal Grandmother Rose Cartin (Britton), of Carthage; and Paternal Grandmother Elizabeth Cole. He is survived by his wife Claudia, daughters Mia (7), Sophia (6) of El Paso, TX; Mother Maureen Mason-Ashcraft (Stan) of Parrish Florida, Sister Alicia Mason Crowley (Jeff), nephews Joshua, Noah, and Brennan of Parrish, Florida, Brother Kyle Mason of Deltona Florida; several Aunts and Uncles and cousins as well as many sisters’ in law and brothers’ in law as well as nieces and nephews.
Burn Pits 360 is honored to memorialize SGT Mason and his legacy of excellence in service and passion for life. May the manner in which SGT Mason fought and lived, recognizing and seizing those things that truly matter, serve as an example for us all. Rest easy brother.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday February 4th between 5-8 PM (MT) at Sunset Funeral Homes-West at 480 North Ressler El Paso, TX 79912.
Burial with Honors will take place at Ft. Bliss Cemetery at 9:00 AM (MT) on Friday, February 5th for immediate family only, due to COVID.
Livestream will viewable on the Facebook page Sunset Funeral Homes El Paso. On Thursday at 5:00-8:00 PM (MT) and Friday at 9:00 AM (MT)
In lieu of sending flowers; donations may be given in honor of Sgt. Ryan Mason to the Burn Pits Veterans Organization. burnpits360.kindful.com/?campaign=1106844
