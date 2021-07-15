LADOUCEUR - NORFOLK—A Mass of Christian burial for Jacob M. Ladouceur, 29, a resident of Ballston Spa and formerly of Norfolk will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Burial will follow in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk. Jake passed away tragically on January 14, 2021 in an automobile accident. For a complete obituary and to view Jake’s memorial video, please visit www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Jacob M. Ladouceur.
BREGG - NORFOLK—Graveside services for Michael A. Bregg, 66, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk, with a reception to follow at Bregg Winery in Norfolk. Michael passed away on June 6, 2021 in a boating accident in Norfolk. For a complete obituary, please visit www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Michael A. Bregg.
RHEAUME - NORFOLK – Graveside services for Thomas H Rheaume, 80, a resident of Rogers Drive, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk. Mr. Rheaume passed away on February 15, 2021 at his home with his family at his side. For a complete obituary, please visit www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Thomas H. Rheaume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.