Service Announcements

OAKES - MASSENA – Graveside committal services for Ann K. Oakes, 85, will be held at 2:00 PM on September 11, 2021at Pine Grove Cemetery. Ann passed away December 30, 2020 at her home on State Route 420. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
PATTERSON / WAY - MASSENA – Graveside committal services for Anne Patterson and her daughter, Joyce Way will be held at 11:00 AM on September 11, 2021 at Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
CLARK - NORWOOD – Arrangements for Larry D. Clark, 77, a resident of 5 Lakeshore Drive, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Clark passed away early Monday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Larry D. Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.