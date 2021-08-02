You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Service Notice

  • 0
Service Notice

Caption

INGERSOLL - LOWVILLE – A graveside service with Military Honors for Edward O. Ingersoll, 100, formerly of Martinsburg and Brookside Senior Living Community, will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Martinsburg Cemetery. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

LORMORE - LOWVILLE – Stephen Robert Lormore, A graveside service with military honors will be on Thursday, August 12th at 11:00AM at Lowville Rural Cemetery with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.