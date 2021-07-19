Service Notices

FRANK - A memorial gathering for friends and family for the late Joseph J. Frank will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Joseph passed away at his home in Tulsa, OK on March 22, 2021.
MILLAR - MASSENA - Graveside services for Allison L. Millar, 55, will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 24 in Pine Grove Cemetery, Beach Street, Massena. Allison passed away December 11, 2019 in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
BOURQUIN - CHAUMONT- A funeral mass will be held for Elizabeth J. Bourquin, 98, who passed away on January 9, 2021, and George N. Bourquin, 93, who passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 on Saturday July 24th, at 10 am at the Three Mile Bay Baptist Church. A Burial will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Vincent. Arrangements are with Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont, NY. Donations may be made to the Three Mile Bay Baptist Church in Elizabeth’s name, or to the Three Mile Bay Fire Department in George’s name. Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
