Shaleen L. Kehoe, age 60, resident of Lacona since 2008, formerly of Mannsville, passed away Wednesday at her home. Shaleen was born March 17, 1960, the daughter of David and Betty Brown Porter. She graduated from South Jefferson High School in 1978. She owned and operated Cleaned by Shaleen for several years and was employed by CANI Physical Therapy in Watertown for many years. Shaleen was a lifelong Red Cross donor, an avid animal lover and an amazingly generous and kind-hearted soul who will be greatly missed by her family and the many others who had the privilege of knowing her.
Surviving are one son, William (Gina) Kehoe of Syracuse, one daughter, Kristen (Gary) Cooper of Rodman, Fiancé Timothy Brown of Lacona, one brother Jeffrey Porter of Mannsville and one sister, Kelly Tongate of Van Etten and nine grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
Donations in Shaleen’s memory may be made to United Friends of Homeless Animals, 432 Centerville Road, Richland, NY 13144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.