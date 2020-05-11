Shannon was born March 12, 1977, and passed away May 8th, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her father Robert N. Walters & his wife Marie, of Vancouver Washington, mother Bonnie A.Walters of Carthage NY, her sister Lyndsey Reedy of Killeen, Texas, two stepsisters Michelle Cringan and Jennifer LaPlante, a step brother Jacy LaPlante, all of Vancouver Washington, a Grandmother Janice Walters of Knoxville, Tn. and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by grandparents, George L. Walters, and Robert & Betty Brown. Shannon enjoyed her fur babies Gizzy & Mocha. She was loved by all, and will be greatly missed by all. Funeral arrangements with Bezanilla-McGraw funeral home, Carthage, N.Y.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.