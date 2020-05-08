Shannon Marie Walters, 43, of 56 Champion St., West Carthage, died early Friday morning, May 8, 2020 at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, PA.
Shannon was born on March 12, 1977 in Watertown, the daughter of Robert N. and Bonnie A. (Brown) Walters. She was a graduate of Carthage Central High School and attended Jefferson Community College. Shannon loved her dogs, Gizzy and Mocha. She was a New York Yankees fan and loved listening to hard rock music and tending to her vegetable garden.
She is survived by her mother Bonnie A. Walters of West Carthage, her father, Robert N. Walters of Vancouver, WA, her sister: Lyndsey Reedy of Killeen, TX; She adored her three nieces Carrie, Jayla, Kya and several Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family at St. James Church in Carthage with Rev. Donald A. Robinson, Pastor officiating. Entombment will be in St. James Cemetery, Carthage.
There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society or to the Arthritis Foundation in hopes of finding a cure for Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.
To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
