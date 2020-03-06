POTSDAM – Sharan K. Hart, 77, a longtime resident of Mayfield Drive, passed away Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 at Sitrin Health Care Center in New Hartford, NY after a lengthy battle with ALS.
Sharan was born March 7, 1942 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Lyle and Oleva (Sampier) Hart. She graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School. She took two years of courses at St. Lawrence University before graduating from Mercy College.
After college Sharan started employment with Burke Rehab Hospital in White Plains, where she continued for 37 ½ years, retiring as a medical technologist. After her retirement she moved back to the Potsdam area where she became involved with the Sandstone, Hilltoppers, and Debra Drive Senior Citizens. She was an avid NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan, an Amazon shopper, and loved her beloved dog, Maddie who passed nearly a month before her.
Sharan is survived by her brother and his wife, Roger and Trudy Hart of Potsdam; her sister-in-law, Della Hart of Parishville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Robert L. Hart, Sr. on January 3, 2016.
At her request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held on May 23rd at 11:00AM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. The family will greet friends from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Parishville.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to a charity of one’s choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
