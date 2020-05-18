POTSDAM - Due to the current health restrictions, the celebration of life for Sharan K. Hart, 77, of Mayfield Drive will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Parishville on Saturday, May 23 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Lee Sweeney, offiating. Those in attendance are asked to observe the regulations of social distancing and use of facial coverings. Sharan passed away March 2, 2020 at Sitrin Health Care Facility in New Hartford, New York. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.