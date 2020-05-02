Gouverneur - Sharan Pulver, 75, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville.
A private burial will be held in New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur with the Green Funeral Home.
Sharan was born in Newburgh on October 18, 1944, the daughter of Ethel (Zitz) and Martin W. Pulver Jr.
She attended school in Sonyea, NY and then resided several years in Wassaic and Gloversville. Many of her family relocated to the north country and the Gouverneur area.
Sharan enjoyed listening to music and collecting porcelain dolls. She loved to dance and to watch others dance. Though Sharan couldn’t communicate directly, she had a personality that said it all. She could light a room with her smile. Sharan was loved by all knew who her and you could feel her love in return. Sharan loved to look her best and enjoyed having her hair, makeup and nails done.
She will truly be missed by all of those who knew and loved her including her Lexington Family in Fulton County. She has left a lifelong impression on our hearts and she will not be forgotten.
Sharan is survived by her brother Richard and Linda Pulver of Spragueville, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father Martin W. Pulver Jr., mother Ethel Pulver Brooks, stepfather Alvin Brooks, and a brother Martin W. “Farmer Bill” Pulver III and his wife Valerie.
