Shari A. McBride, 62, of 19390 Minkler Road, Adams Center, died early Tuesday morning, November 12, 2019 at her home where she was under the care of her family, Hospice of Jefferson County and her lifelong friends, Cathy Good and Maryellen Thomes.
Shari was born on October 7, 1957 in Carthage, the daughter of Roger E. and the late Helen A. (Cronk) Ormiston. She was a 1975 graduate of Carthage Central School and later received her Associates degree from Mohawk Valley Community College. Shari worked for over 30 years for Sears in Watertown. She held several positions, including the store manager. She later took a similar position for Kohl’s in Watertown for several years. For nearly 30 years, she was married to Jon E. McBride in which she gained many in-laws of sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.
Shari enjoyed interior design and decorating, reading, shopping and potting numerous flowers at her home.
She is survived by one daughter: Jonelle M. McBride and her fiancé, Mark Melancon of Adams Center; her companion, Ronald D. Tabolt of Adams Center, her father, Roger E. Ormiston of Carthage; a sister: Brenda Bivens of Richmond, VA, a brother, Bruce Ormiston of Palatka, FL and two nieces, Shawnna Brotherton and Jenna Ormiston.
She is predeceased by her mother, Helen Ormiston, her brother, Dale Ormiston and her ex-husband, Jon E. McBride.
There will be a “Celebration of her Life” on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her home in Adams Center. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or to the South Jefferson Rescue Squad.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.