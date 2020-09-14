POTSDAM – Shari L. Gibson, 83, a longtime resident of Hatch Road, unexpectedly passed away at her home on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Shari was born in Oceanside, California on June 29, 1937, the daughter of the late Harry and Linda (Mitleiter) McElrath. After the death of her father at age 12, she was adopted and raised by Russell Lord. She attended schools in California, graduating from Glendale High School in June 1955. After living for several years in Potsdam, she attended SUNY Potsdam, graduating in 1995 with her BA in Sociology.
While living in California, she worked as a secretary for various companies. After the birth of her children, she dedicated her life to providing a happy, healthy home to them. More recently, she was the Program Director of the Canton Church and Community Program. Her commitment to the community was evident in her generosity to anyone she encountered, she was constantly working and giving for the good of others. As a seamstress and former President of the Potsdam Skating Club, she made sure all her skaters had the perfect dress. She also sewed many wedding dresses for local brides for their special day. She was an animal lover and greatly enjoyed cooking. She enjoyed grandparenting and within the last 8 years, cherished the role of “second parent” to her grandson, Bennett.
Shari is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Betsy Wilcox of Oregon; her daughter, Kathy Wilcox of Potsdam; her grandchildren, Jessica, Cale, Severina, and Bennett; and two great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at her home on Sunday, September 20 at 2:00 PM, where her family encourages you come, visit, and share a favorite memory or story of Shari.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Potsdam Humane Society.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.