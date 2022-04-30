MASSENA – Sharon A. Cash, 67, of 88 Andrews Street, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022, at her home.
Sharon was born on March 23, 1955, in Massena, the daughter of the late Harold V. and Gabriella “Judy” (LeGault) Simpson and attended schools in Massena. On May 24, 1975, she married Ralph D. Cash at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was blessed with 4 sons.
Sharon worked for many daycare centers while living in Virginia until she and her family moved back to Massena. Once back in Massena, she started her career as a caregiver with ARC, retiring after 17 years of service. Sharon loved children, raising her own and many others throughout her life. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, where she devoted many hours of time for their various functions and enjoyed taking rides enjoyed the beautiful sites of the North Country. Sharon was welcomed into heaven with unlimited slot machines, bingo games, and the largest Old Country Buffet.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Ralph; her sons, Michael and Kathy Cash of Fort Worth, Texas; Douglas and Heather Cash of Gurnee, Illinois; and James and Lara Cash of Chesapeake, Virginia; her beloved grandchildren, Braedon, Douglas J., Jocelyn, Alyssa, Lucas, Xander, Kadin, Gabriella, Trevor, Harley, Johonna, and Isabella; her sister, Joyce Smith and William Davis of Massena; her brothers, Harold and Jane Simpson of Indiana; David J. and Sandy Simpson of Norwood; Ray and Christi Simpson and Tom and Joan Simpson, all of Massena; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was sadly predeceased by a son, Joseph L. Cash on December 30, 2019.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call on Tuesday from 4-7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Sacred Heart on Wednesday at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow services in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the VFW Auxiliary, 101 West Hatfield Street, Massena or the Trinity Catholic School Endowment Fund, 188 Main Street, Massena.
Memories may be shared and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
